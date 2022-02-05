Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2,117.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00254543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,819,666 coins and its circulating supply is 434,559,230 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.