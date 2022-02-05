First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 464,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.