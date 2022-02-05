Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.21) and the lowest is ($2.40). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,736. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

