Litentry Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Litentry has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $58.30 million and $20.02 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111802 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,834,212 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

