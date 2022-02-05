Bifrost (BFC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a market capitalization of $223.41 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.66 or 0.07252392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00057561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,568.71 or 0.99935871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,491,821 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

