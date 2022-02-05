MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 229.3% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,250.67 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

