$110.60 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $110.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.92 million and the lowest is $102.37 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $437.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $529.93 million, with estimates ranging from $486.64 million to $592.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 5,976,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,695. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

