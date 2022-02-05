TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the lowest is $53.20 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.36. 522,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,728. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

