$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 342,342 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.