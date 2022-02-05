Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $70.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.41 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $276.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $518,333. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

