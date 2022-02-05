Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report sales of $94.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 billion and the highest is $100.44 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $396.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $422.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.39. 82,423,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,176,063. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

