ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $33.85 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

