$439.51 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $439.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.90 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 20,398,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

