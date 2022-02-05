Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post $8.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 836,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.