Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post $8.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 836,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

