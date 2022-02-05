Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,668,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.42. 680,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,282. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

