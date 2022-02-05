Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.63 Million

Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $303.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $339.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 22,226,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,024,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

