Zacks: Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

