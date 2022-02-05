AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0011

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $920,817.07 and $21,456.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

