uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $17.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.56 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $73.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 134,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.52.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
