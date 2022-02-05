uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $17.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.56 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $73.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 134,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.52.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

