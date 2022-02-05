$74.95 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the lowest is $73.59 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 63.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 371,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.