TrueFeedBack Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $406,065.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00111468 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars.

