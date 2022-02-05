Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.
CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 527.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 183,745 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.