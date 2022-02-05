Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 140,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

