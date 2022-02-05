Zacks: Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $53.06. 272,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,242. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.