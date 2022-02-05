Zacks: Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $53.06. 272,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,242. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

