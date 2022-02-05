Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Price Target at €740.08

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €740.08 ($831.55).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($949.44) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

