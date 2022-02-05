$1.92 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.19. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.62. 341,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.