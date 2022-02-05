Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,609. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

