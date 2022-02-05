CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 3,141,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.