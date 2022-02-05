PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 128,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.14. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

