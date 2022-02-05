PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 128,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.14. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
