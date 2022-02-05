Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $179.07

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $147.51. 1,398,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,674. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.80.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.