$0.15 EPS Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

