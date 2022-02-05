Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of KYMR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 533,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

