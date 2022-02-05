Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $59.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 508,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

