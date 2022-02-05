Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.46) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.45) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 329.60 ($4.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,840. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.02.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.