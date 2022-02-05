ROCKI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,001.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $140,001.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.33 or 0.07233687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.01 or 0.99866937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

