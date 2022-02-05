Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $121,119.32 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $121,119.32 and $6,355.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.93 or 0.07259171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

