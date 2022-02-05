VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $250,925.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

