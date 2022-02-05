Donut (DONUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,879.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $396,708.51 and $3,879.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.30 or 0.07222148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.59 or 0.99729995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

