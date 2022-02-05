Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

CMRX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.56. 1,030,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $482.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.