-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 292,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,730. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

