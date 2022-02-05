Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.62 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $40.87 million and $10.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00261971 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

