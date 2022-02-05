Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 262,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.