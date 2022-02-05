Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 262,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $44.13.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.