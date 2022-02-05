First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $47.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $192.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $196.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

THFF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

