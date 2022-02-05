Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.13 ($18.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.45) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EPA:ENGI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.10 ($15.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.45. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

