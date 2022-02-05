$207.72 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $207.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.53 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $834.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $872.79 million, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $896.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 3,024,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,349. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

