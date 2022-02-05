Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $69.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 32,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

