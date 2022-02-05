Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Price Target at GBX 3,130

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,130 ($42.08).

CCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,478 ($33.32). 615,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,202 ($29.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,522.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.85. The company has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($36.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,260.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

