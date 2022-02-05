S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $30.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

