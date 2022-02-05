CafeSwap Token Market Capitalization Reaches $243,063.19 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $243,063.19 and $2,828.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,778,230 coins and its circulating supply is 10,584,708 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

