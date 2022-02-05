Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

PDEX traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 27,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

